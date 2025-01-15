Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.62.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of C$39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 85,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total transaction of C$61,215.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

