Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 3447494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Down 4.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.