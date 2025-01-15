Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acuity Brands (AYI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI):

1/14/2025 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $304.00.

1/10/2025 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2025 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $336.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Acuity Brands is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/2/2025 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/24/2024 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2024 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $321.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $337.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,590. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 353.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 135,350 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,026,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 741.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 16.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

