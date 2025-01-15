Reviewing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Capital One Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.74 $1.90 million N/A N/A Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.47 $4.89 billion $10.59 18.02

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial 0 10 9 0 2.47

Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $188.06, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 8.80% 9.00% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

