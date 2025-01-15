Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 152 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.4 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.76 and a 12-month high of $200.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.03.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

