Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

