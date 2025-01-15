Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.