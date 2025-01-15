Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $1,785,149.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,767.75. The trade was a 86.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,617 shares of company stock valued at $403,542,975 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.05.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $323.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

