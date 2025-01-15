Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 1,444 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,399,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 133,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 124.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

