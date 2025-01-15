Roth Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

