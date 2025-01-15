Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 220,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,079. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF
The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.
