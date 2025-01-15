Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 220,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,079. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF ( NASDAQ:MAGX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

