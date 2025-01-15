Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.92.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

BBD.B stock traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$93.06. 164,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$44.29 and a 12-month high of C$113.60.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.