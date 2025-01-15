Safeguard Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.43 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

