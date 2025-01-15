Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2025

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after buying an additional 550,116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.