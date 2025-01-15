Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after buying an additional 550,116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

