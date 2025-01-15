Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $473.89 and a 12 month high of $648.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

