Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 1,826.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.3 %

SDVKY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

