Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 1,826.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.3 %
SDVKY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.
