Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,690 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,377,000 after acquiring an additional 648,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 207,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.