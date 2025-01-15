Scotiabank Comments on Asana’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Asana alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Asana Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.10. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.