Scotiabank Comments on New Gold’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Scotiabank also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

TSE NGD opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

About New Gold

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard sold 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$425,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.