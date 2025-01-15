Scotiabank Comments on New Gold’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Scotiabank also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
TSE NGD opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
