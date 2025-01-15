SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,395 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.8% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

