SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $828.40 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.26 and a one year high of $941.75. The stock has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $881.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.