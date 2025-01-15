SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

