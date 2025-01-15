Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Expands By 1,356.3%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,356.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Axtel has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Axtel alerts:

About Axtel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.