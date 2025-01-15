Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Expands By 42.9%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BCMXY stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.05. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.