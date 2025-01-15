Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Increases By 46.0%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,588,200 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 2,458,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Shares of CPAMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

