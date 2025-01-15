Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Declines By 25.0%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENE. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 128,947 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 34.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 165,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 151.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 594,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 13, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

