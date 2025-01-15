Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Grows By 215.2%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 1,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

