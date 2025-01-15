Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Decreases By 77.3%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 16,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,834. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc operates as a blockchain technology and infrastructure company in Canada. The company develops digital asset infrastructure and mining, mining products, and technology and structured blockchain products and services. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

