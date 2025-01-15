Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Decreases By 61.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 9,885,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,540. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

