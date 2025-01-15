Short Interest in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Rises By 300.0%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
