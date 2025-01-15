Short Interest in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Rises By 300.0%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

