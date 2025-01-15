Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Rises By 1,127.7%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,127.7% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

CBULF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

