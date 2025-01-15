Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Rises By 1,127.7%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,127.7% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
CBULF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Gratomic Company Profile
