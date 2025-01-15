Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Drops By 97.5%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOSSY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

