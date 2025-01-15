Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Drops By 32.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 173,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,394. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

