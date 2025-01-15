Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Increases By 2,206.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 2,206.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMXF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 135.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

