Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Increases By 2,206.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 2,206.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EMXF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
