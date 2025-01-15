Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Decreases By 26.8%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after buying an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $231,529,000 after purchasing an additional 210,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after purchasing an additional 162,976 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. 609,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

