Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Expands By 250.0%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Dividend Announcement

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

