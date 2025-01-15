Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Decreases By 20.2%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
TTUUF stock remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Wednesday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.
About Tokyu Fudosan
