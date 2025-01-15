Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It also purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

