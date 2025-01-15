Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $77.36.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
