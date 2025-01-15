Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Grows By 347.7%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the December 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock remained flat at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $449.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

