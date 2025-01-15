Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Drops By 24.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

CANSF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.