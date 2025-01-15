Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 81.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 2.6 %

WYNMY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

