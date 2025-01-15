Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 81.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Up 2.6 %
WYNMY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.79.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
