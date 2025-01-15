Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 84.6%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
YUEIY stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
