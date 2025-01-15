Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 84.6%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

YUEIY stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

