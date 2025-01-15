Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

