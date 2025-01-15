Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

