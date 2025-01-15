Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.64. The company had a trading volume of 764,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

