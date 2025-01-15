Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 99,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.