Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 538,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,263,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,403,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

