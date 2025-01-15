Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,921,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,356,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,541,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

