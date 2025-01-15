Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after acquiring an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after acquiring an additional 628,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,977,000 after acquiring an additional 526,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.69.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

