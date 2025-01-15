Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.73 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 160.10 ($1.96). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 156.25 ($1.91), with a volume of 65,138 shares traded.

Solid State Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 733.46. The company has a market cap of £89.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Solid State’s payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid State Company Profile

In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards purchased 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.99 ($12,239.89). Also, insider Gary Marsh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.94), for a total value of £96,000 ($117,503.06). Insiders have sold a total of 97,473 shares of company stock worth $22,156,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

